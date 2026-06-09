Mumbai: CCTV Captures BEST Bus Hitting 2 Pedestrians Near Raghuleela Mall In Kandivali Hours After Fatal Dadar Crash |

Mumbai witnessed another BEST bus accident on Monday, this time near Raghuleela Mall in Kandivali West, just hours after a fatal crash involving a BEST bus in Dadar raised fresh concerns about road safety in the city.

The incident occurred when two pedestrians attempted to cross the road and were struck by an oncoming BEST bus. Preliminary information suggests the pedestrians entered the roadway without checking traffic approaching from both directions.

A CCTV camera installed nearby captured the entire incident. In the footage, two individuals, a man and another person believed to be a woman. can be seen crossing the road. After reaching approximately the middle of the carriageway, the man looks toward his left and notices a bus approaching. He is then seen alerting the person beside him, but the vehicle was already very close to them.

Moments later, both pedestrians were hit by the bus. The vehicle came to a halt shortly after the collision, and several people were seen gathering at the spot. Passengers and bystanders rushed toward the victims to assess their condition and provide assistance. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

Police have seized the BEST bus involved in the accident and detained the driver for questioning as part of the investigation.

The incident comes after a fatal BEST bus crash near Plaza Cinema in Dadar, where CCTV footage showed the vehicle losing control while taking a high-speed right turn before crashing into multiple vehicles. The bus first struck two-wheelers and then rammed into a car, taxi and other vehicles, causing widespread damage.

It also hit roadside barricades and an excavation truck, with the impact severely damaging the bus. One person died and three others were injured, including a man who remains critical. Police have detained the driver and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

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