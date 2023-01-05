Mumbai: CCTV cams to Bhandup water filtration plant to boost security

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The BMC will be installing CCTV cameras at a new filtration plant in its Bhandup complex. The Mulund police, after a visit to the plant, suggested that the civic body installs CCTV cameras at the new plant site, adjacent to the old plant. The BMC has also decided to erect watch towers at the Tulsi water filtration plant to enhance security measures.

According to the civic officials, CCTV cameras have already been installed at some lakes and water treatment plants in Bhandup and Pise Panjrapor. The Tulsi filtration plant is 4.5km ahead of the Bhandup plant in the periphery of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. So telephones and wireless systems are used for communication in this area. According to civic officials, an electronic watch tower erected in this area will help keep a watch through a server at the Bhandup complex.

“The security of key water installations is very important. The CCTVs and watch towers that will be installed will be useful for the security guards to keep a close watch on the premises in these areas. The civic body has awarded the CCTV installation and maintenance contract at an estimated cost of Rs4.98 crore,” said a civic official.

There are two water treatment plants in the Bhandup complex. The old plant has a treatment capacity of 1,910 million litres (ML), while the new plant commissioned in 2014 has a treatment capacity of 900ML. Raw water supply received from water main lines through the underground tunnel to the Bhandup complex plants is treated and various impurities are removed to bring it to potable water standards suitable for safe human consumption. It is the biggest such facility operated by the BMC since 1980. The old and new plants together have a treatment capacity of 2,810 million litres per day. Entry to the area is restricted, with security guards on round-the-clock duty. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city daily, from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper and Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, Vihar and Bhatsa lakes.

The CCTVs and watch towers that will be installed will be useful for the security guards to keep a close watch on the premises in these areas. The civic body has awarded the CCTV installation and maintenance contract at an estimated cost of Rs4.98 crore

– Civic official