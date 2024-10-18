Mumbai: CBI Opposes Gangster Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Information On His Release Date

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The CBI on Thursday opposed gangster Abu Salem's application seeking information on his date of release, saying he has to complete 25 years in prison and authorities are not obliged to intimate his date of release at this stage.

CBI's special prosecutor Deepak Salvi on Thursday submitted a reply on Salem's plea, wherein it is stated that the decision on his release on completion of 25 years would be taken only a month prior to the said date.

Meanwhile, the prison authorities sought time to submit its reply on Salem's plea. It is now kept on November 7 for the prison authorities' reply.