Mumbai: CBI Gets One-Day Custody Of NCLT Deputy Registrar In Bribery Case

Mumbai: The special court on Monday remanded Charan Pratap Singh, deputy registrar of NCLT, to one day of CBI custody to allow the agency to confront Singh with new facts which came up during the probe after his arrest.

About The Case

CBI had arrested Singh on May 29, on the basis of owner of a famous chain restaurant. The complainant had alleged that his case against his brother is pending with NCLT, and Singh had demanded money to help him in the said case.

On Monday, CBI sought his custody for five days on the ground that during the course of the investigation, they have recorded statements of the witnesses, which disclosed the involvement of the accused, and they want to further interrogate the accused in line with the statements of the witnesses.

The plea was objected to by Saxena who said, there is no need for any custodial interrogation. Saxena contended that the CBI has been misusing its power and seeking Singh's custody unnecessarily. The court heard both sides and granted CBI one day's custody of Singh.