Maharashtra News: Will Jayant Patil Step Down As NCP State President? Here's What He Said | X/@Jayant_R_Patil

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) state president, Jayant Patil has been given a hint to step down from his position. Patil stated that to "give a chance to new people" at the anniversary celebration of the NCP held at the Balgandharva Rang Mandir in Pune on Tuesday.

While addressing the party workers at the anniversary programme, Patil mentioned, "Pawar Saheb gave me a lot of opportunities. He gave me a period of seven years. Finally, the party needs to give a chance to new faces. I will request you in front of all of you to give a chance to new people. Finally, the party belongs to Pawar Saheb. Pawar Saheb should take the right decision on this. We have to go a long way,'' as reported by Maharashtra Times.

Taking to X, the NCP state president expressed warm wishes for the party's 26th anniversary. In a post, NCP leader Sharad Chandra Pawar said, "Warm wishes to every worker and member of the public associated with the party on this occasion."

"We all shouldered the responsibility of giving a comprehensive form to the broad ideology of the party with great ability. I am confident that the people-oriented movement sown by respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb will continue to expand gradually, and our relationship will always remain strong."

Extending greetings on the occasion of the NCP-SCP event, party leader Supriya Sule interacted with the media upon her arrival to attend the party's Foundation Day celebrations in Pune. During the interaction, Sule highlighted that there has been significant 'teamwork' within the party over the last 26 years.

Sharad Pawar hoists party flag on 26th foundation day

Pune, Maharashtra: The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) celebrated its 26th Foundation Day with a ceremonial lamp lighting. The event was attended by NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar along with all party MPs and leaders. pic.twitter.com/UNKs9V7tzC — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

As the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) marks its 26th foundation day, Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in Maharashtra on Tuesday during the anniversary celebration. Also a post shared by the president of the NCP on X, he mentioned, "Happy Anniversary to all my colleagues!"