Mumbai: CBI Files 2 Fresh Corruption Cases Against Passport Seva Kendra Officials

CBI | Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate fresh cases of corruption against Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) officials and others.

According to the CBI, in the first case, reliable source information had revealed that some granting officers (GO) and verifying officers posted at PSK, Lower Parel under the Regional Passport Office are indulging in collusive corruption. They were allegedly in regular contact with passport facilitation agents and conspired with them to obtain undue advantage in lieu of issuance of passport based on fake/forged documents or changing the personal particular of applicants in their passports.

“Sources informed that some of the officers are receiving the bribe directly in their bank accounts or the bank accounts of their family members from agents. Some are in touch with agents who are indulging in preparation of fake passports by compromising the national security of our country,” said a CBI official.

CBI Conducts A Surprise Check

Later, a CBI team conducted a surprise check on June 26, at the PSK office and mobile phones of the suspect officers were analyzed and after perusal of WhatsApp chats/ message/UPI ID activities various suspicious transactions were found. Prima facie it is revealed that the public servants indulged in corrupt practices and demanding and accepting undue advantages in lieu of their official work.

“Umesh Devadhia, superintendent/GO is in regular contact with various agents. He has allegedly received bribes and favoured agents in the matter of issuance of a passport. Devadhia obtained Rs 4.08 lakh from one such agent Shaikh Muzammil as illegal gratification between October 2020 to June 2024. It was found that there are suspicious credit entries to Rs 7.37 lakh between May 2023 and May 2024 in his bank account. He worked with other agents as well, who provided bribes to him. Muzammil and other unknown agents obtain illegal gratification from applicants and give part of money to Devadhia for his work,” said the official.

In another case, a surprise check was conducted on June 26, 2024, at PSK Malad office. It was discovered that deputy passport officer Pradnya Wankhedkar is in contact with various agents and private persons. Wankhedkar received bribes through bank transfers and cash deposits to Rs 51 lakh in her bank accounts from various agents.