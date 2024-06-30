 Mumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes

Mumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes

Twelve cases have been registered after multiple raids at 33 locations in Mumbai and Nashik. In Mumbai, the raids were conducted at Malad and Lower Parel PSKs.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked 32 persons, including 14 passport seva kendra (PSK) officials and 18 touts/agents, for issuing fake passports in exchange for bribes.

Cases Registered

Twelve cases have been registered after multiple raids at 33 locations in Mumbai and Nashik. In Mumbai, the raids were conducted at Malad and Lower Parel PSKs.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender...
article-image

“Passport officers were in regular contact with passport facilitation agents and conspiring with them to obtain undue advantage in lieu of issuance of passports based on incomplete documents and manipulating the personal particulars of passport applicants,” confirmed a senior CBI official.

About The Surprise Searches Conducted By CBI

The surprise searches were jointly conducted by the CBI and vigilance officers of the Ministry of External Affairs. The mobile phones of suspect officers were also seized. The analysis of seized documents, social media chats and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID activities of suspect officers revealed various suspicious transactions.

“The suspect officers took the bribe amount directly in their own bank accounts or in the bank accounts of family members from the passport facilitation agents to the tune of several lakhs,” added a CBI official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes

Mumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes

Maharashtra: BJP's State Core Group Commits To Ajit Pawar's NCP Till Assembly Elections

Maharashtra: BJP's State Core Group Commits To Ajit Pawar's NCP Till Assembly Elections

We Don’t Believe In One Person’s Face: Sharad Pawar Rejects Shiv Sena UBT's Pitch To Make Uddhav...

We Don’t Believe In One Person’s Face: Sharad Pawar Rejects Shiv Sena UBT's Pitch To Make Uddhav...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Today; Mercury To Drop This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Today; Mercury To Drop This Week

Bombay HC Gives Nod To CIDCO To Bring Down Illegal Giant Hoardings In NAINA

Bombay HC Gives Nod To CIDCO To Bring Down Illegal Giant Hoardings In NAINA