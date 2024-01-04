 Mumbai: CBI Closes Case Against 8 Central Railway Officials In Railway Tender Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Closes Case Against 8 Central Railway Officials In Railway Tender Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Closes Case Against 8 Central Railway Officials In Railway Tender Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report before the special court against 8 CR officers after finding no evidence of misappropriation and irregularities.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The CBI has closed a case against Central Railway officials after finding no evidence of misappropriation and irregularities in awarding contracts for parts required in the maintenance of EMU rakes at Vidyavihar Store Depot and Kurla Car Shed. The agency has submitted a closure report before the special CBI court. 

CBI found no evidence of irregularities in awarding contracts

The CBI had registered a case against Ved Prakash (senior divisional electrical engineer), Vijay Kumar (assistant divisional electrical engineer), Suresh Kapare (senior material manager), Sureshchandra Baria (senior section engineer), DD Sorte (senior section engineer), HS Gomes (chief office superintendent – retired), Anjali Gupta (chief office superintendent) and Arun Shriram (divisional electrical engineer) on February 4, 2002. 

The agency claimed, "During the investigation, it was revealed that no case was made out against the above accused for want of strong... evidence." The judge accepted the report, observing, "I perused the final report, documents collected... I am satisfied that there is no evidence against the above accused to prosecute them for the alleged offences. Hence, closure report is accepted." 

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects Passenger Amenities & India's 1st Odour-Free AC...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Notorious Insta Influencer Gets 'Slapped' By Team Member For Trying To Push Him On Railway...

VIDEO: Notorious Insta Influencer Gets 'Slapped' By Team Member For Trying To Push Him On Railway...

'Can't Make Fun Of Hindu Religion': BJP Leader Ram Kadam Files Complaint Against Jitendra Awhad Over...

'Can't Make Fun Of Hindu Religion': BJP Leader Ram Kadam Files Complaint Against Jitendra Awhad Over...

HC Summons KDMC Chief Seeking Explanation On 1.65L Unauthorized Tenements In Kalyan-Dombivali

HC Summons KDMC Chief Seeking Explanation On 1.65L Unauthorized Tenements In Kalyan-Dombivali

Mumbai News: Footpaths For All! BMC Vows To Maintain 1M-Gap Between 2 Bollards

Mumbai News: Footpaths For All! BMC Vows To Maintain 1M-Gap Between 2 Bollards

Mumbai: CBI Closes Case Against 8 Central Railway Officials In Railway Tender Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Closes Case Against 8 Central Railway Officials In Railway Tender Fraud Case