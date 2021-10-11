Mumbai: CBI books officials of private company in Rs 862 crore bank fraud case, raids 9 premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on complaint from State Bank of India (SBI) against a private company and others including its Managing Director, director and unknown public servants/unknown others on the allegations of cheating SBI and other consortium member banks to the tune of Rs 862.06 crore during the period 2009 to 2017.



Those that have been booked by the CBI in their FIR are L M/s Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd (TIISL), Surya Prakash Madrecha, Managing Director, TIISL, Chandra Prakash Madrecha, Director, TIISL and unknown public servants and unknown others.



"It was further alleged that during the period 2009 to 2017, the accused were sanctioned credit facilities under consortium banking which were enhanced from time to time. It was also alleged that the Directors of said private company in conspiracy with others manipulated the books of accounts, diverted the funds released by banks and thereby cheated seven consortium member banks including State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 862.06 crore," the CbI claimed in a statement on Monday.



"Searches were conducted at 9 locations including residential and office premises of accused at Mumbai, Kolhapur etc," said a CBI official.



Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:21 PM IST