Mumbai: CBI arrests middleman in corruption case against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made their first arrest in the corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday, following an enquiry initiated after the Bombay High Court’s order. The CBI have arrested a middleman for his suspected role in undue influence over the transfer and postings of officials. The suspect was wanted by the CBI and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was also issued against him by the court, agency sources said.



"We have arrested Santosh Jagtap in the case wherein Anil Deshmukh was being probed on corruption charges. Jagtap is a resident of Thane. In August, a CBI team had conducted searches at Jagtap's premises and had also seized Rs 9 lakh. The investigation so far has indicated that he played the role of a middleman in the transfer and postings of officials. Once he will be examined during interrogations, more details will come out. Jagtap is the first person to be arrested in this case," said a CBI source.





"When searches were conducted at Jagtap's premises, he had been absconding since then. Efforts were made to make him join the investigation, but he did not adhere to the CBI's requests. A NBW was then issued against Jagtap by the court about a month ago, after CBI informed the court that he is not traceable. Jagtap was produced before a court in Thane on Sunday which remanded him to CBI custody till November 04," the official said.





According to the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21 this year, a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) was initiated against Deshmukh on April 06 following HC's order.

"The PE prima facie has revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter wherein Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage of improper and dishonest performance of their public duty. The enquiry had also revealed that officer Sachin Vaze had been reinstated into the police force after being out of the police service for more than 15 years. The enquiry further revealed that Vaze was entrusted with most sensational and important cases of Mumbai City Police and Deshmukh was in knowledge of the said fact. Further the petition of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh finds mention that Deshmukh and others exercised undue influence over the transfer and postings of officials and thereby exercising the undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials."





A case under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Deshmukh and unknown others.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:10 PM IST