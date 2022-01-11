e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Mumbai: Casting couch director arrested from Titwala

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

An alleged casting couch director was arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films, an official told news agency ANI.

He also demanded intimate pictures and later threatened to circulate them when she refused, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
