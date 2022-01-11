Mumbai: Casting couch director arrested from Titwala

An alleged casting couch director was arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films, an official told news agency ANI.

He also demanded intimate pictures and later threatened to circulate them when she refused, the official said.

(More details awaited)

Maharashtra | An alleged casting couch director arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused: Dhananjay Ligade, Inspector, Malad PS pic.twitter.com/dk87w0704R — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:58 AM IST