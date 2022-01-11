Mumbai: Casting couch director arrested from Titwala

An alleged casting couch director was arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films, an official told news agency ANI.
He also demanded intimate pictures and later threatened to circulate them when she refused, the official said.
(More details awaited)
Maharashtra | An alleged casting couch director arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused: Dhananjay Ligade, Inspector, Malad PS pic.twitter.com/dk87w0704R— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022
