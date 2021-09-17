Mumbai: Case registered against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide

A case has been registered against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide, Mumbai Police official informed.

Former Mr India contest winner, Manoj Patil attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, his family said.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

In his suicide note, Patil mentioned actor Sahil Khan. As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.

He attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming sleeping pills.

Patil, 29, a "self-made" athlete and a model, had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against a Bollywood actor for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life, she said.

Patil, born in 1992, won the Mr India Men's Physique Overall Championship in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:36 AM IST