'You've become vultures': Saqib Saleem slams paps for hounding Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla's funeral

After actors Anuska Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Zareen Khan, actor Saqib Saleem on Monday hit out at media organisations and paparazzi for their 'insensitive' coverage over popular television actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

While he slammed media portals for their coverage, he also called out celebrities and said that 'actors have created this circus.'

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, Saqib wrote: "Have been meaning to talk about a few things for the past couple of days. the last few days have been really hard on a lot of us. Though I didn't know Sidharth Shukla personally but somehow the loss seems personal. Such a young good looking man just gone suddenly.. Can't even imagine what the family mist be going through."

He further slammed the media houses for the coverage and called them 'vultures'. "Have been watching videos of the funeral and my heart broke as to how insensitive we have become. Everything has become content for us," he wrote.

Saqib Saleem also reacted to the viral pictures and videos from Sidharth's funeral featuring his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He said, "I get the fact you need to click pictures, that's how portals run but n the process you have become vultures."

He lambasted the cameramen for 'sticking a camera in someone's face when they are grieving'.

Saqib Saleem also called out actors and said that they're 'to be blame for this.'

"We (actors) have created this circus. We give these photographers access to our lives. From telling them what time we go to the gym, to what restaurant we eat at. Telling them our flight schedules so that they can come and click a picture and put it out. They charge a fee to do that and we happily pay them. This has been going on for a while but what this has done is that it's made them look at us as a Instagram post. I am writing this to remind all of us life is beyond all of this," he added.

The actor also offered condolences to Shukla's family.

Shukla bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:59 PM IST