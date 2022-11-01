e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Car goes up in flames in the middle of Dulbhule bridge on BA road; traffic disrupted

Mumbai: Car goes up in flames in the middle of Dulbhule bridge on BA road; traffic disrupted

The fire brigade along with the Matunga Police arrived the spot soon after the incident was reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Car goes up in flames due to unknown reason in the middle of Dulbhule bridge on BA road; traffic disrupted | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: A car went up in flmaes on the Dulbhule bridge on B A road on Tuesday evening at around 4:45 pm. The car's owner- Awanthi Mirza along with her driver- Shivbahadur were returning from Thane to Malabar Hills when the driver detected smoke and asked the lady to step down from the car. Soon after they got down from the car, it caught fire.

Watch video here:

Car reduced to ashes

The fire brigade along with the Matunga Police arrived the spot soon after the incident was reported.

The fire brigade put off the fire but the car was almost burnt down to ashes. Due to the incident, traffic was dirupted on the route for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the incident is not known yet.

Read Also
Thane: Fire due to short-circuit in MSRTC bus, 70 passengers rescued
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Voters being paid to choose NOTA in Andheri East Assembly bypoll, alleges Uddhav-led...

Mumbai updates: Voters being paid to choose NOTA in Andheri East Assembly bypoll, alleges Uddhav-led...

Mumbai: Car goes up in flames in the middle of Dulbhule bridge on BA road; traffic disrupted

Mumbai: Car goes up in flames in the middle of Dulbhule bridge on BA road; traffic disrupted

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Warkari Bhavan to come up on Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Warkari Bhavan to come up on Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: Now, property name transfer at the click of a mouse in MBMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Now, property name transfer at the click of a mouse in MBMC

Mumbai: Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar reaches Dadar police station for SRA flats scam questioning

Mumbai: Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar reaches Dadar police station for SRA flats scam questioning