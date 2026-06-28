Mumbai: Car Catches Fire In Andheri West's Oshiwara, Alert Housing Society Staff Prevent Major Mishap; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A car caught fire in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area of Andheri West late on Saturday night, triggering brief panic in the locality before alert residents and staff managed to bring the blaze under control. The incident took place near Walawalkar Park in the Lokhandwala area. Videos of the fire, which have surfaced on social media, showed flames engulfing a parked car and spreading to a nearby vehicle within moments.

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Sharing visuals of the incident on X, Andheri LOCA wrote, “Car Fire Near Walawalkar Park, Oshiwara Andheri W. Late last night, a car suddenly caught fire and quickly spread to vehicle next to it. Thankfully, alert staff of ‘The Park’ society acted fast — getting their fire extinguisher out and dousing the flames before it got worse. Quick thinking saves the day!”

According to eyewitnesses and local residents, staff members from ‘The Park’ housing society rushed to the spot immediately after noticing the flames and used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze before emergency services arrived.

Another social media user claimed that the society has dedicated fire marshals and modern firefighting systems in place round-the-clock. “As per sources, ‘The Park’ Society uses the latest technology to fight fire 24x7, and two Fire Marshals are stationed inside the society,” the user wrote while sharing additional visuals of the incident.

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No Injuries Reported So Far

The viral videos showed smoke billowing from the vehicle as residents gathered nearby while traffic movement slowed briefly in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was eventually extinguished before it could spread further and cause major damage.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities are expected to investigate whether the blaze was triggered by a technical fault or another reason.

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