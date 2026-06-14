Mumbai: Car Catches Fire In Basement Parking Of Andheri West's Crystal Point Mall; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO | X/andheriLoca

Mumbai: A car caught fire in the basement parking area of Crystal Point Mall on Link Road in Andheri West on Sunday, triggering panic among shop owners and visitors. The mall is also popularly known as Star Bazaar Mall.

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A video of the incident was shared by AndheriLoca on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick smoke filling the basement parking area. The footage also showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze and prevent further damage.

The post alleged that the fire took time to come under control due to poor ventilation and issues with the basement's exhaust and firefighting systems. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported due to the fire. Currently, there is no information on what caused the fire, and it remains unclear whether any further action was taken.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Seven Bungalows area of Andheri West. The fire reportedly took place at the Nalanda building near the Versova Metro station. Prior to that, a fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit at an 11-storey residential building in the upscale Juhu area. As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the Manisha Building located near Arogya Nidhi Hospital. The fire was confined to an AC unit on the building's sixth floor. At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.