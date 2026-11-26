Dr Tushar Palve receives MOGS recognition for his contributions to medical education and specialised public healthcare | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital and Vice Dean of Government Medical College, Mumbai, has been honoured by the Mumbai Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (MOGS) for his contribution to medical education and public healthcare.

He established Maharashtra's first government ART/IVF centre at Cama Hospital, making infertility treatment more affordable for economically weaker patients.

He also set up the state's first urogynaecology department and fellowship programme in a government hospital, introducing specialised facilities such as video urodynamics, 3D pelvic floor ultrasonography and laser treatment.

He was presented with a Memento of Appreciation at the FOGSI Outreach CME held at PLD Banquet, Prabhadevi, on November 25. The award was presented by Dr Shailesh Kore, President of MOGS, in the presence of senior gynaecologists, faculty members and delegates.

Contribution To Medical Education

Dr Palve has over 18 years of experience in teaching and has trained hundreds of undergraduate and postgraduate students in obstetrics and gynaecology. Apart from his academic responsibilities, he has undertaken several initiatives to expand specialised healthcare services in government hospitals.

He also started South Mumbai's first One Stop Crisis Centre to provide medical, legal and psychological assistance to women facing violence under one roof.

Healthcare Initiatives During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Palve led the treatment of around 1,600 patients and 60 newborns at Cama Hospital. The hospital also established a high-dependency unit and an independent oxygen plant, besides ensuring centralised oxygen supply to beds. He further organised 75 vaccination camps, covering approximately 1.40 lakh beneficiaries.

Other Achievements And Recognition

His other initiatives include establishing a genetic counselling department, introducing an Ayurveda OPD at a Mumbai government hospital, contributing to government guidelines on medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and IVF, and planting 7,200 trees on the Cama Hospital campus. He also holds two design patents for surgical equipment and has more than 40 publications in national and international journals.

Reacting to the recognition, Dr Palve said the award belonged to his students, residents and team at Cama and Albless Hospital and Grant Medical College. He said his focus would remain on improving the training of young doctors and ensuring dignified healthcare for women visiting government hospitals.

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Dr Palve has previously received several honours, including the Young Scientists Award and Teacher Felicitation from MOGS, Health Icon Award from Pudhari News, Best Assistant Professor recognition at JJ Hospital and Maharashtra Gaurav honour from the Vidhan Sabha.

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