Over 11 lakh patients received free treatment under Maharashtra’s Ayushman Bharat and MJPJAY schemes from January to November 2026 | Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: More than 11 lakh patients have received free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Maharashtra between January and November 2026. During these 11 months, over 17 lakh treatments were provided at a cost of Rs 2,869.45 crore, according to state government data.

Under the two schemes, every family in Maharashtra is entitled to free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually, providing financial protection against expensive hospitalisation and critical illnesses.

Expanded Coverage Across Maharashtra

The state government expanded the coverage of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana through a government resolution issued on July 28, 2023, bringing all resident families in Maharashtra under its ambit. Even families holding white ration cards are eligible to avail of the benefits.

The schemes also provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 22 lakh through a corpus fund to eligible patients requiring organ transplants, including heart, lung and liver transplants, and treatment for nine rare diseases.

Additional Cover For Senior Citizens

Meanwhile, senior citizens aged 70 years and above are entitled to an additional health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. The state has issued 4.45 crore Ayushman cards and 12.20 lakh Vay Vandana cards so far. Between January and November this year, 70.88 lakh Ayushman cards and 6.06 lakh Vay Vandana cards were generated.

Free treatment is available at more than 5,000 government and private hospitals across the state. The schemes cover 2,399 types of surgeries and medical procedures, including treatment for cancer, heart and kidney diseases, organ transplants, neurosurgery, accidents and serious injuries.

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How To Avail Of The Benefits

To avail of the benefits, citizens need an updated ration card, Aadhaar number and a mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Ayushman cards can be generated through ASHA workers, Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras and ration shop operators. Beneficiaries can also register through the National Health Authority portal and the Ayushman mobile application.

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