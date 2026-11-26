BMC expands preventive healthcare efforts, screening over 1.80 lakh Mumbai citizens for non-communicable diseases | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its preventive healthcare initiatives, screening more than 1.80 lakh citizens for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) between January and September 2026.

The initiative aims to detect lifestyle-related diseases at an early stage and ensure that suspected patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment at municipal hospitals.

According to BMC data, a total of 1,80,103 citizens were screened through the civic health department, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics and other neighbourhood health centres. Of these, 65,085 were screened for diabetes and 72,018 for hypertension.

Screening And Early Detection

The civic body is focusing on early detection by taking preliminary screening services closer to residents' homes, enabling people to identify potential health problems without having to visit major hospitals. Those suspected of having diseases are referred to municipal hospitals for further investigations and treatment.

The BMC has also intensified its efforts to detect oral, breast and cervical cancers at an early stage. In 2025, a total of 2,72,428 citizens underwent cancer screening, of whom 27,774 were identified as suspected cases. Between January and September 2026, another 11,689 citizens were screened for cancer.

Mental Health And Dietary Counselling

Mental health support is another focus area. The civic body provided counselling to 68,777 people in 2025, while 28,000 people received counselling between January and September 2026.

The BMC is also providing dietary counselling to patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension to help them manage their conditions through healthier food habits and lifestyle changes. Around 2,000 patients received dietary counselling in 2025, while the number increased to 9,000 between January and November 2026.

Healthy Campus Initiative

Under its proposed 'Healthy Campus' initiative, the civic body will educate college students about the harmful effects of fast food, the importance of nutritious diets and the need to monitor daily salt and sugar consumption.

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BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Santosh Gaikwad said the civic body's focus was on identifying diseases at an early stage and ensuring that suspected patients received timely treatment. He stressed that preventive screening and awareness about lifestyle changes were essential to reducing the burden of serious illnesses.

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