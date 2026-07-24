Mumbai: Cama Hospital Launches Online, QR Code Payments For OPD Services To Cut Waiting Time | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move to improve patient convenience and reduce long queues, Cama and Albless Hospital has launched online and QR code-based payment facilities for Outpatient Department (OPD) services.

The initiative enables patients to make digital payments for OPD consultations and other applicable charges, eliminating the need to stand in payment queues before meeting doctors. Hospital authorities said the system is expected to streamline patient flow and significantly reduce waiting time.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palve said the digital payment facility has been introduced to make hospital services faster and more patient-friendly.

"Patients can now avoid queues at OPD payment counters by using online or QR code payment options. The initiative aims to save patients' time and help them consult doctors with minimal delay," he said.

Hospital officials added that the digital payment facility is available for all OPD services and is expected to improve efficiency in managing patient traffic.

The initiative has been implemented under the guidance of Dr. Jitendra Deshmukh, Dean, Government Medical College (GMC), Mumbai, as part of the hospital's efforts to enhance patient-centric services through digital technology.

At present, UPI-based payment is available at BMC-run KEM Hospital under the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). The process of implementing HMIS has been initiated at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), but digital payment services are not yet operational there.

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