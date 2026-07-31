Mumbai: CAMA And Albless Hospital Doctors Report Rare Cases Of Stomach Cancer Masquerading As Ovarian Cancer In Young Women

CAMA and Albless Hospital doctors documented two rare cases of stomach cancer spreading to the ovaries, underscoring the need for early diagnosis | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Doctors at CAMA and Albless Hospital in Mumbai have reported two rare cases of Krukenberg tumour—an aggressive form of ovarian cancer caused by the spread of stomach cancer—in young women, highlighting the need to investigate gastrointestinal cancers in women presenting with ovarian masses.

The cases, published in the International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology, involved a 25-year-old and a 37-year-old woman who initially sought treatment for abdominal pain, menstrual irregularities, weight loss and ovarian masses.

Further investigations revealed that both women had previously undiagnosed signet-ring cell gastric adenocarcinoma, which had metastasised to the ovaries.

Diagnosis Confirmed

Imaging showed large ovarian tumours along with thickening of the stomach wall. PET-CT scans identified metabolically active lesions in the stomach and ovaries, while endoscopic biopsies confirmed gastric cancer. Histopathological examination of the ovarian masses established the diagnosis of Krukenberg tumour.

Both patients underwent extensive surgery, including hysterectomy and bilateral removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes. One patient also received six cycles of paclitaxel-carboplatin chemotherapy and remains clinically stable on follow-up.

Rare But Aggressive Disease

According to the authors, Krukenberg tumours account for only 1–2 per cent of all ovarian tumours but are highly aggressive and are most commonly caused by gastric signet-ring cell carcinoma. Around 80 per cent of cases involve both ovaries, often making them difficult to distinguish from primary ovarian cancer.

The report notes that women of reproductive age presenting with bilateral solid ovarian masses, especially when accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms or elevated tumour markers such as CEA and CA 19-9, should be evaluated for an underlying gastrointestinal malignancy.

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Need For Early Detection

Despite advances in surgery, imaging and chemotherapy, the prognosis remains poor, with median survival ranging from six to 24 months, largely because most patients are diagnosed after the disease has already spread.

The authors said the case series underscores the importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary evaluation and coordinated treatment in improving outcomes for patients with this rare metastatic cancer.

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