Mumbai: Cabinet Expansion Within A Week, Says Shinde

While the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state incorporated NCP's Ajit Pawar and his eight colleagues, the question mark over when the Shiv Sena and BJP MLAs will be inducted into the cabinet had remained unanswered. Giving much-needed relief to the BJP-Shiv Sena MLAs, CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the cabinet will be expanded within a week.

Though, Shinde dodged questions over which party shall get how many berths in the cabinet, he said that no MLAs are dissatisfied and even asked reporters whether anyone had called them.

When asked whether he feels that there will be a split within Congress also, Shinde said all the vacancies are already full.

More power with Ajit Pawar

We have tried to clear the 2.5 year backlog of development in the past one year. Now we have more power in the form of Ajit Pawar. He has come forth in support of the development. We are moving forward with Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts and now Ajit Pawar too has joined us, Shinde said.

Read Also Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon