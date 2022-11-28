Mumbai: Cab driver masturbates in front of US-based customer, gets arrested

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A shocking incident involving a cab driver and a US based businesswoman has came forward. The 40-year-old businesswoman accused the cab driver, Yogendra Upadhyaya of allegedly masturbating in front of her during the ride.

According to a report in Times of India, DN Nagar Police held the cab driver and produced him ahead of a holiday court in Bandra where he was charged with section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC.

The 40-year-old US-based businesswoman has been in India for work purposes from a month ago. She was on her way back to Mumbai after finishing a work assignment on Saturday with her colleagues. The complainant was seated in the front seat besides the driver in the SUV booked for ride. Her colleagues got off one by one until she was left alone to alight at last.

The accused driver was held by the people there until the police arrived at the spot after someone informed at the DN Nagar Police station. The police then nabbed him and took him to the station where a case was filed against him.

"The woman was supposed to alight at Andheri (West). The driver started to masturbate in the vehicle. On realising what was going on, she asked him to stop the car on JP Road and got off. She raised an alarm, attracting the attention of the passers-by who then rushed to her aid," a police officer said.

Upadhyaya aged 40, is identified as a resident of Goregaon having no criminal records until now on his name.