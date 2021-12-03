Mumbai: CA arrested by ED in Rs 1,100 cr money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ravi Kumar, a Chartered Accountant (CA), in a case of laundering of Rs 1100 crore to Hong Kong, China by sending Foreign Outward Remittances from select bank branches of SBI and another bank at Mumbai by using forged Air Way Bills (AWBs) and fabricated Cloud CCTV Storage Rental charges. Kumar, who has an offence registered at Hyderabad, was produced before the PMLA Special Court and has been remanded to five days ED custody.

According to the agency, the ED has been conducting money laundering investigation against number of Chinese controlled companies namely M/s Linkyun Technology Private Limited and M/s Dokypay Technology Private Limited, who had allegedly cheated lakhs of gullible online users through illegal Gaming, Dating and Streaming Applications and collected thousands of crores of rupees via online payment gateways and then laundered the money using various modus operandi including hawala payments to hair merchants, purchase of crypto-currency, illegal remittances to Singapore etc.

"During the course of ongoing fund trail investigation, ED came across the new modus operandi of using fake AWBs and fake Cloud Rental Bills to send bogus foreign outward remittances from multiple bank accounts. It was disclosed to the Hyderabad Police and based on the information of ED, a new FIR was registered by police on September 09, this year. Based on this FIR, the ED had initiated a fresh investigation under PMLA," the agency claimed in a statement.

"Money laundering investigation by ED has revealed that Ravi Kumar, without doing any due diligence and without verification of genuineness of import documents, had issued 621 bogus Form 15CB certificates and blindly signed the balance sheets of shell companies/firms which enabled them to launder the proceeds of crime to HongKong, SAR, China. Despite being a CA, he failed in his statutory duty and assisted the accused persons and charged Rs 1500 per bogus certificate and thus got involved in the offence of money laundering for personal gain. The proprietors of the shell firms are absconding," the statement added.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:55 PM IST