Mumbai: Actor Bramha Mishra found dead at Versova home, heart attack suspected

The decomposed body of 36-year-old actor Bramha Mishra was found in the toilet of his home at his Versova residence on Thursday. The police have ruled out any foul play and said that the struggling actor was likely to have died due to heart attack.

Residents of Inlaks Nagar society at Yari Road alerted the police after foul smell emanated from the actor's rented flat. The door was locked from inside and police had to enter the home with the help of a key maker. They found Mishra's semi nude body lying in front of the toilet seat. Judging from the condition of the body, police said Mishra died at least two days ago. He was living alone at the flat since the last four years.

According to the officials, Mishra had complained of chest pain on November 29.

“Prima facie it seems that the actor died of a heart attack. So far we have found nothing suspicious and both the front and toilet doors were locked from inside,” said senior inspector Siraaj Inamdaar of Versova police station.

The police have informed the actor's brother Sandeep, who has left from Bhopal and is on his way to Mumbai.

Mishra's body is currently kept at Cooper hospital where a post mortem will be conducted on Friday. Mishra is known for his roles in Mirzapur, Kesari, Chor Chor Super Chor and Haseena Dillruba.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:21 AM IST