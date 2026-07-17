Mumbai: Byculla Zoo Welcomes 4 Humboldt Penguin Chicks, Plans Enclosure Expansion As Population Reaches 25

Four Humboldt penguin chicks have joined the colony at Byculla Zoo, prompting plans to expand their enclosure | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: With the birth of four more penguins, two male and two female, the total number of Humboldt penguins at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, has increased from 21 to 25. The five-month-old birds have been named Bella, Lilly, Leo and Pikachu.

Four Penguins Born This Year

"The four penguins were born in February this year and are in good health," said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director of the zoo. The zoo will also expand the penguin enclosure and living space, as the existing facility can accommodate only 25 penguins.

"The upgraded facility will accommodate 40 penguins and the work will begin post-monsoon, along with the aquarium construction work," the official added.

It was in 2016-17 that seven Humboldt penguins were brought to the city zoo, and since then they have remained the biggest attraction at Byculla Zoo. They have not only increased footfall at the zoo but have also multiplied its revenue.

Enclosure Expansion Planned

In the last 10 years, 18 penguins have been born. Of these, three were born in April 2025 and four in February this year.

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However, as the existing penguin enclosure has reached its full capacity, the expansion work is the need of the hour. During the expansion of the existing 1,800 sq ft enclosure and display area, the penguins will be shifted to an adjacent enclosure, which will replicate their current living space.

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