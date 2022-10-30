Mumbai: Byculla zoo records highest-ever number of visitors

Visitors at the Byculla Zoo on Sunday, October 30 | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The number of visitors recorded at Byculla zoo has broken all time records on Sunday evening. Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Ranibaug, has witnessed 31,232 visitors in a single day.

In addition, it has recorded 1.66 lakh visitors and around Rs 64 lakh in earnings in nine days - from October 22 to 30. The month of October has recorded 2.5 lakh visitors and more than Rs 1 crore of revenue to the BMC's kitty.

With additions of new exotic animals in the zoo, the number of visitors increased after the reopening in February 2022. During weekdays, the average footfall of the zoo is 3,000 and at weekends, around 10,000.

Meanwhile, the average monthly footfall is one lakh, and increases during school vacations. Earlier during this summer vacation, the zoo recorded the then-highest number of visitors of upto 30,372, and earned Rs 10.84 lakhs on May 29.

During Ganeshotsav this year, the zoo recorded 77,167 visitors from August 31 to September 11. While the zoo recorded highest number of visitors up to 31,232 and earned Rs 11 lakhs on Sunday.

Dr. Sanjay Tripathy, director at zoo said, "Considering the crowd, we arranged for a separate queue for women on ticket window to avoid inconvenience to them. Also we deployed extra 15 security guards with bouncers to control the crowd. We had to close the main entrance gate of the zoo twice in a day. Despite the crowd we managed the situation."

The zoo generates income from charging entry fees to visitors, which is set at Rs 25 for children, Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 for a family of four. On Friday, entry into the zoo is free for children below 12 years.

Visitors to the zoo from October 22 to 30:

Date in October.... Visitors .... Revenue earned (lakhs)

22....8,579....3.31

23 ....17,498....6.55

24 ....20,196....7.91

25 .....25,029...9.57

26...20,324....7.66

27... Closed

28....16,640....8.34

29....27,392....9.88

30....31,232....11.05