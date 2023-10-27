Mumbai: Byculla Police Yet To Act Against Sena Leader In Dharmesh Solanki Attack Case

Instead of taking action against the Shiv Sena leader who has been accused of giving ‘supari’ to kill Dharmesh Solanki, secretary of the cooperative housing society of Mazgaon, the Byculla police have asked him to produce copies of complaints he had made against the said leader, names and other details of all the members (numbering over 70) of the Society and documents pertaining to the redevelopment of the dilapidated building.

On October 6, Solanki (50) was brutally stabbed by two persons on a motorcycle near the GST building at Mazgaon around 6.30 pm.The attack by two men with a sharp weapon was so severe that it's a sheer miracle how the victim survived it. In his complaint Solanki told the police that the men told him that he was being attacked since he opposed the leader. The police have refused to include the name of the leader, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, in the FIR. Senior inspector of Byculla police station Nandkumar Gopale said they are collecting all evidence with regard to the complaint.

As of now, 'Neta' has not been called in for questioning

However, till date the ‘neta’ has not even been called in for questioning. Solanki told the FPJ that two persons who were detained by the police have now been released. Through a letter dated October 25, assistant commissioner Suhas Mane has asked Mr Solanki to produce a host of documents. Mr Solanki is still waiting for the controversial leader to be summoned.

Sources in the police said the Byculla police ought to have questioned the leader by now, checked his call date record, and traced the attackers who came in with the intention of murdering Mr Solanki. The cooperative housing society had signed a redevelopment agreement with a construction company, but since it did not give the promised corpus fund of one crore rupees, the Society revoked the agreement. Also, Mr Solanki and others came to know that one of the partners of the construction firm was Bimal Agarwal, who has several criminal cases against him and was jailed.