Mumbai: Businessman, YouTuber Booked By BKC Police For Gatecrashing Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Mumbai: The BKC police have booked a businessman and a YouTuber in separate cases for allegedly crashing the Ambani wedding at the Jio World Convention Center, Bandra Kurla Complex, on Friday.

About The Gatecrashers

They have been identified as Lukman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh, 28, and Vyainktesh Aluri, 26. Shaikh entered from Gate No. 10 and remained on the premises despite the security guards asking him to leave. He resides in Virar and runs his own business. Aluri, a YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh, gained access from Gate No. 19.

Complaint Registered

Private security guard Balram Singh Lal, 29, registered a complaint against Shaikh. As per the police report, he was on duty at the Jio World Convention Center around 2.50 am. While checking room no.104 on the first floor, Lal found Shaikh’s movements suspicious and questioned him.

He informed his manager who arrived at the scene and initiated an inquiry. Shaikh later admitted to entering from Gate No.10 without permission. Meanwhile, security guard Akash Yevaskar had found Aluri moving suspiciously in Pavilion One at 10.40 am on Friday