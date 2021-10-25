e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

Mumbai: Businessman Raamdeo Agrawal buys duplex apartment in Worli for Rs 46.26 crore

Staff Reporter
Businessman Raamdeo Agrawal and his family have bought a high-end luxury duplex property in the Samudra Mahal Cooperative Housing Society located in Worli for Rs 46.29 crore, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com and reviewed by the Free Press Journal.

Agrawal is the co-founder and joint managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a leading financial services company.

Ramdeo Agarwal, Sunita Agarwal, Vaibhav Agarwal are the new owners of this said property. It is located on 17th and 18th floor in Samudra Mahal, comprising 3,638 sq ft of carpet area. The buyers have paid stamp duty of Rs 2.39 crore for the property purchase. The seller of the property is Surin Narsi Nichamal Mukhi. The transfer deed was registered on September 23, 2021, the document explains.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:20 PM IST
