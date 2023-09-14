Mumbai: Businessman On The Run After Delhi-Based Fashion Designer Accuses Him Of Rape

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old Delhi-based fashion designer has accused her businessman friend of raping her during her stay at his house in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim lodged a complaint in this connection at Khar police station on Wednesday evening, he said.

In her complaint, the woman said she was on a visit to Mumbai for the first time and stayed at the residence of her businessman friend at Khar, a western suburb, in order to explore the city, he said.

During a stay at his house, the accused raped, sexually harassed and assaulted her, the official said.

Efforts underway to nab the accused

Based on the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused on Thursday, he added. The accused is on the run and police have launched an operation to trace him, the police official said, adding that a probe was on in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

