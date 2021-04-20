Mumbai Businessman gives vanity vans to police on lockdown duty

Mumbai: The Mumbai police, which will once again have to patrol the streets of Mumbai, erect checkpoints to ensure citizens adhere to the conditions laid down by the state, can possibly take a sigh of relief as it will once again have vanity vans to fulfill their basic necessities. Ketan Rawal, a businessman who supplies vanity vans and owns the company ‘Mumbadevi Vehicle’ has provided eight vanity cans to the Mumbai police force so that the personnel can rest even while performing their duties in the blazing summer months.

The vanity vans provided by Rawal have been stationed at Dahisar, Malad, Marol and Ghatkopar areas, and the number of vanity vans could go up to 20 in the near future.

Last year during the lockdown, Rawal had supplied 19 vans to the cops. Rawal decided to help Mumbai police after he spoke to a woman official who narrated the issues they face while policing. “She told me that they drink less water as the facility for toilets was not present in the area she had to undertake her duty. That’s when I decided to help the force out with the vanity vans I have,” said Rawal. “The police personnel are working for us, and if they have to go through such difficult conditions then it's certainly not right,” he added.

"The vanity vans are really proving to be helpful especially for the women personnel as the vans are well equipped with toilets. Other staff can also use it to freshen up, and if someone from public or even policeperson begin to feel uneasy due to heat or any other reason, they can rest inside,” said Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police, North region.

The vanity vans provided by Rawal are three room vans used for producing films or television serials. Two rooms of each van have been given to the women staff, while one is given to male staff. In these air-conditioned rooms, police personnel can take rest and can have their meals as well. Each van has a separate toilet.

The three-room vanity vans costs Rs 6,000-8,000 for 12 hours while the two room van would fetch Rs 8,000-10,000 per 12 hours, however, Rawal has provided them for free of charges.