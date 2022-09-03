Mumbai: Bus mows down 4-year-old in Powai, driver arrested

Photo: Representative Image

A 4-year-old boy in Powai was killed on the road on Thursday (Sept 1) after a bus driver ran the vehicle over the child. The driver has been arrested for rash driving and negligence and has been booked for murder.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Shinde, 33, a resident of Kalyan.

According to Powai Police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening around 7 when the boy was walking near Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden, near Hiranandani, Powai.

“While the boy was walking near the Garden, a bus driver, who was rash driving and speeding, overlooked the boy and ran the vehicle over the child. He has been arrested for his severe negligence and speeding which caused harm and death of an individual,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy.

The father of the deceased also registered a complaint against the driver who was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 304/A (Causing Death due to negligence), 279 ( rash driving) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the motor vehicle act.

