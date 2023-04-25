Mumbai: Bullets fired on Andheri-Kurla road in city during kidnapping of hotelier, accused arrested; CCTV footage surfaces | Twitter

Mumbai: Bullets were fired in broad daylight on Monday on Andheri-Kurla road in the city. According to the news reports, a hotelier was kidnapped and during the same bullets were fired.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV camera and the accused have been arrested by Mumbai Police.

In the videos that have been going viral on social media, one can see two men pacing around a small alley. One of the men is seen with a gun and briefcase in his hand and he opens fire in the air.

As he and his associate confront someone in the corner of the frame, a black car is seen pulling up which later jets off.

This is breaking news, further details awaited