Mumbai: Bulgarian held in debit/credit card cloning scam claims Vietnamese arrest history

In a recent debit/ credit card cloning scam, the main arrested accused, a Bulgarian national, has revealed that he was imprisoned in Vietnam for three years for anti-national activities.

The man has been identified as Fergier Vensislav Donchor, 45, and the crime branch is currently verifying his claims. As per crime branch officials, Donchor installed skimmer devices in ATM centres to copy customer data which was later imprinted on blank cards used to withdraw money from their accounts.

Donchor worked with another Bulgarian national, a co-accused in the case, who is currently on the run. The crime branch unit 7 was investigating a case of a Goregaon resident who had lost Rs 6,680 on November 26. Someone withdrew the money from an ATM in Jogeshwari using his debit card even though the card was with him.

Many other people from the same residential area had also lost their money the same day. Meanwhile, at least 23 people from the Navghar area also lost a total Rs 3.55 lakh similarly in the second week of December.

Their cards were cloned and money withdrawn from ATM centres in Jogeshwari and Chakala in Andheri. The bank started the investigation immediately and found traces of skimmer devices at their centre in Mulund East.

The crime branch then traced the foreign national to a three-star hotel in Andheri and arrested him. The accused has accepted his role in both the cases, the police said. It was during his custodial interrogation that Donchor claimed that he was imprisoned in Vietnam for around three years, said an official.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:01 AM IST