Mumbai Building Collapse: Pravin Darekar Urges War-Footing Action On 13,800 Dilapidated Buildings | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP Legislature Party leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate and decisive measures to address the growing threat posed by dangerous and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, following a fatal building collapse in south Mumbai.

Raising the issue through a Point of Information in the Legislative Council, Darekar said thousands of residents are living in hazardous structures and continue to risk their lives, particularly during the monsoon season. He called on the government to issue urgent directions and implement measures on a war footing to safeguard residents.

Referring to the recent incident at Gaodevi on Babulnath Road in Walkeshwar, Darekar said a portion of a third-floor balcony of a MHADA cess building suddenly collapsed. The debris fell on Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar (51), an employee at a nearby petrol pump who was passing through the area, resulting in his death.

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Darekar said that while the arrival of the monsoon is generally welcomed, it also brings fear and uncertainty for families living in unsafe buildings. He noted that the redevelopment of nearly 13,800 old and dilapidated buildings has remained stalled for several years, leaving thousands of residents vulnerable.

The BJP leader sought detailed information from the government on whether the collapsed building had been officially declared dangerous, whether alternative accommodation had been provided to its occupants by MHADA, and what steps had been taken towards its redevelopment. He also demanded clarity on the government's action plan to protect residents living in similarly unsafe structures across Mumbai.

Warning that several such buildings could collapse at any time, Darekar urged the state government and MHADA to expedite redevelopment projects and take immediate preventive measures to avoid further loss of life.

Responding to the issue, Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir directed the government to initiate prompt action on the matter.

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