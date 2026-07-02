Maharashtra To Ensure Higher Compensation For Farmers Affected By Power Transmission Projects | X- @MeghnaBordikar

Mumbai, July 2: Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that power transmission infrastructure projects in the state will proceed only after ensuring fair and beneficial compensation for affected farmers.

She was responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Sunil Shelke, which saw active participation from legislators Yogesh Sagar, Abhijit Patil and others.

Evolution Of Compensation Norms

Highlighting the historical evolution of compensation norms, MoS Bordikar noted that prior to 2010, farmers received no compensation for power transmission work on their lands. A policy introduced in 2010 initially provided compensation at 25 per cent, 50 per cent and 65 per cent of the market rate in phases.

This was revised in 2017 to provide compensation equivalent to double the Ready Reckoner rate for tower base land and 15 per cent compensation for the Right of Way (RoW) under transmission lines.

Revised Compensation Framework

The Minister said that under the revised policy introduced in 2022, the compensation framework has been significantly enhanced. For transmission towers, land used for tower bases is compensated on the basis of the market rate, the Ready Reckoner rate, or the average of the highest land transaction rates in that village over the previous three years, whichever is higher.

For transmission lines under the Right of Way, compensation for the land falling directly beneath the lines has been doubled from the earlier 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

"The land ownership remains entirely with the farmer; no land acquisition takes place in this process. Furthermore, farmers face no restrictions in continuing their agricultural activities under the transmission lines," MoS Bordikar clarified.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism

To ensure fairness, a committee headed by the respective District Collector determines compensation rates on the basis of prevailing local market values. The policy also includes a strict timeline for dispute resolution, she said.

She informed the House that farmers can file objections within 30 days of the announcement of compensation rates. District Collectors are mandated to decide on such appeals within 60 days.

Example Cited In House

Illustrating the impact of the policy, the Minister cited the example of Khujgaon Khurd village. While the base land rate there stands at Rs 1,998.83 per square metre, farmers are being paid Rs 3,997.66 per square metre for tower bases and Rs 599.65 per square metre for land falling under transmission lines.

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Support For Smallholders

Addressing concerns regarding potential losses to smallholders and tribal farmers holding government-allotted land, MoS Bordikar said the government was treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

She added that high-level meetings would soon be convened with the District Collectors of Palghar and Thane to review these specific cases and formulate additional protective measures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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