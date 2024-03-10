Mumbai: Builder Booked For Abetment To Suicide After Investor Takes Own Life | Representational Image/ Pexels

An abetment of suicide case has been filed against the owner of Arihant Builder and Developers at Malad police station. Dilip Seth, 55, a businessman, allegedly committed suicide on February 26 and left a note blaming Bharat Gala.

Seth said he had invested Rs1 crore in Gala’s project, but did not receive any interest nor a flat in return. Seth’s wife, Puja Seth (54) has filed the case last Saturday. According to the police, Seth hanged himself with a rope in his flat in Nadiayadwala Colony, No 2, Malad (West).

Background details of case

In 2018-19 Seth and his wife decided to move from Mira Road (East) for their children’s education. During this period, a relative introduced Seth to Gala, owner of Arihant Builder and Developers, in Malad (West). Gala informed Seth that he needed money for the redevelopment of Santosh Apartment, Nadiayadwala Colony.

In January 2020, Gala and his son Abhi visited Seth’s house, taking Rs25 lakhs from Seth, claiming the money was needed to pay another individual. They assured him that this amount would be adjusted against future investment. After selling his Mira Raod flat, Seth invested an additional Rs75 lakh in Gala’s project. Gala provided Seth with the power of attorney for Flat No 1002 in Santosh Apartment as security for the investment.

Between February and March 2020, Gala paid interest on Rs1 crore to Seth. However, due to the pandemic, Gala’s business was affectred, and he stopped providing interest to Seth. A few months later, Gala registered an under-construction flat in Seth’s name, promising completion within six months.

Several customers file petition against Gala

In 2022, several customers filed a petition against Gala in the high court. The court directed Gala to hand over the possessions of the flats by October 2023, but Gala failed to do so. Seth regularly enquired about the flat and every time Gala just provided assurances.

Facing financial crises, Seth and his family lived in a rented flat, paying Rs42,000. Later they moved to a smaller flat in Malad (West).

On February 26, around 11am, Seth left his house, stating he was going to the office. His family later found that he had committed suicide at Santosh Apartment. The police found seven notes on his mobile. In one he blamed Gala for his problems.