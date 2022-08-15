Mumbai: Breaking old-age protocols for flag hoisting

Photo: Representative Image

Housing societies this year made it a point to celebrate Independence Day with as much fanfare as they did every year. Breaking the protocols of some office-bearers hoisting the flag, this year the honour was given to senior citizens, women and policemen. Balconies of buildings sported the national flag following the Har Ghar Tiranga call.

Some buildings in Cuffe Parade had tricolour on the facade of the building, while many draped their entrances with it. “We had the national flag hoisted by three senior citizens and our corporator. One of the senior citizens is 91-year-old,” said Anand Sheth, honorary secretary, Cuffe Parade Residents Association.

While in Cuffe Parade it was senior citizens who led the way, in Kandivali and Borivali it was women and doctors who hoisted the flags to thank them for their selfless service. “Our society has been celebrating Independence Day ever since it came into existence in 1970s.

To show gratitude towards doctors because of whom we have managed to survive through the Covid period, we asked a doctor to hoist the flag,” said Willie Shirsat, secretary, Blue Grotto Co-Operative Housing Society, Borivali.

Most societies held games, performances by children, played patriotic songs and arranged for breakfast and lunch for a get-together. Advanced locality management (ALM) in Mumbai Central even organised a band to play patriotic songs in a rally they organised.

“We had two flag hoisting. One in the building and the other at YMCA Road ALM. We invited the senior police inspector of our police station to hoist the flag. Later, in a quiz programme for children, we asked them why Independence Day is celebrated and its importance,” said Masarrat Ahmad, member, YMCA Road ALM and resident of Mumbai Central.