Mumbai: Breach Candy Hospital gets 'vertical' build-up nod

Mumbai: In a major policy decision amid the raging pandemic, the Centre on Thursday gave Coastal Regulation Zone approval for the proposed 'vertical' expansion of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai.

The nod from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will pave the way for the construction of an additional five floors, adding 90 more beds and intensive care units. The total cost of the proposed project is Rs 250 crore. The proposed extension is not likely to impact the day-to-day functioning of the 70-year-old hospital. The hospital currently has 212 beds.

Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Gave CRZ approval for the proposed extension to the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai’’.

The board had consented to the expansion in October 2016. Thereafter, it was reviewed by the state coastal management authority and was later processed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for various approvals.

Based on the recommendations of the Environment Appraisal Committee (CRZ), the CRZ clearance given to the hospital on July 10, 2017, will be amended. ‘’The total plot area is 11810.36 sqm, the area of proposed construction is 8993 sqm. The total built-up area is 25198.27 sqm including the existing hospital (16205.27 sqm),” said the ministry in the notification.

The project comprises one new additional wing -- ground+1st to 11 floors (with 90 beds, ICUs). The total water requirement is 205 KLD, and will be sourced from the BMC.

The total municipal solid waste generated will be 498 kg/day. Biodegradable waste will be processed in the mechanical composting unit. Non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to the recycler/ municipal collection system. Biomedical waste generated will be 152 kg/day and will be handed over to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board-authorised vendors for safe disposal, as per Biomedical Waste Handling Rules, 2016.