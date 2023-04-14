Mumbai: Brave 27-year-old Woman chases phone thief from Juhu to Andheri, hands him over to police

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman chased a mobile phone thief from Juhu to Andheri after he fled with her phone, and eventually managed to catch him and hand him over to the police.

The suspect was identified as Mohsin Mohamad Rafiq Khan, 25. According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm on Wednesday at the Kapaswadi bus stop in Juhu. Nejal Shukla had left her workplace and was waiting for a bus to go to the Santacruz railway station.

Woman chases biker in an auto

While waiting for the bus, a man came on his bike, snatched her mobile phone and fled. Without losing a second, she immediately took an auto rickshaw and started chasing the biker. However, as the auto trailed behind due to traffic, Shukla took a split-second decision and requested a biker to help her. She sat pillion and requested the rider to chase the snatcher. The duo followed him for seven minutes from Juhu to Andheri West, however, he escaped into a narrow lane.

Shukla then requested the biker to take her to the police station. While they were on their way, the woman spotted Khan and finally nabbed him with the biker's help. He was taken to the DN Nagar police station and a complaint was registered. The stolen mobile phone has not been recovered yet.

Read Also Mumbai: Western Express Highway accident remains mystery with no CCTV or witnesses