Mumbai BPO team leader siphons off lakhs from foreigner’s flight refunds

Mumbai: Nikhil Kanekar, a team leader at a prominent BPO in Mumbai has been accused of diverting flight cancellation refunds worth Rs 31 lakh to his bank account. The call centre situated at Mindspace in Malad, provided Teleperformance services to Easyjet Aviation Services Private Limited and had access to the user’s data which they filled at the time of claiming refund. The FIR was filed once the team manager filed a complaint with the police.

The main accused allegedly made use of this data to siphon off the money. He also conspired with Amit Sawant, a former employee from Mira Road, to get the refund amount credited to his bank account. The fraud was committed between February-September 2018 and involved 18 foreigners. But, it came to light only when the users started calling and enquiring about their flight cancellation refund.

The Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon West has registered an FIR on August 3and booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 34 (common intention), and 465 (punishment for forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 43 (damage to computer) of the Information Technology Act.