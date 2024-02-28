Mumbai: Boy Falls To Death Fetching Cricket Ball From Roof

Representational Photo |

Mumbai, February 29: A 15-year-old boy fell to his death from the roof of a structure while picking up a cricket ball that had landed there while playing on Monday at BDD Chawl ground in Worli. The thin roof sheet in the vicinity broke under his weight, bringing him down. The victim has been identified as Sujal More, a student of Class 10.

The police said that a group of boys were playing cricket in a field near BDD Chawl. The ball landed on the roof of a structure at Ambedkar Bhawan. The boy used a ladder to go up.

However, as soon as he stepped on the surface, the fragile sheet gave way and the teenager fell 35 ft down, suffering a serious head injury. He was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where he succumbed during treatment a day later. The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are probing further.