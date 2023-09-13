 Mumbai-Born Techie Bags International UX Design Award 2023 In US
It highlights the importance of choosing UX design as a viable career path, with the aim of inspiring more students to take up this challenging yet rewarding profession.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Mumbai-born, Kolhapur resident Rohan Rajendra Gaikwad recently bagged the prestigious International UX Design Award 2023 for his project “Node Map 3D-IT Asset Interactive Visualization” at his current company ServiceNow in the United States.

Rohan's Educational Background

Rohan had taken his primary education from Raja Shivaji Vidya Complex in Dadar. After successfully completing the required test, he was admitted to India's prestigious Institute of Technology, I.I.T. As he was inclined towards B'Tech in Design, he joined I.I.T. Joined BIDES in Guwahati and completed graduation in design in 2011. After that, he got his Masters in Human-Computer Interaction from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

