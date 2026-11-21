Born At 24 Weeks Weighing 540 Grams, Baby Survives Multiple Complications After 4 Months In NICU | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Respiratory difficulties, infections, feeding problems, anaemia, necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) — an extremely premature baby born weighing just 540 grams battled multiple life-threatening complications during more than four months of intensive neonatal care before being discharged in a stable condition.

Born at just 24 weeks and one day of pregnancy, the baby boy was at the peri-viable stage, when survival is possible but remains extremely challenging because of the underdevelopment of vital organs.

After prolonged respiratory support, treatment for multiple complications and laser surgery in both eyes for ROP, the baby gained weight to 1.814 kg at the time of discharge. At his six-month follow-up, he is reportedly doing well, smiling and playing.

Baby Requires Prolonged NICU Support

The baby was treated at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, under a team led by Dr Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics. The baby required immediate breathing support after birth and was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for specialised care.

The couple, Ujwal and Meera (names changed), from Raigad district, were expecting their first child when the 26-year-old mother suddenly developed leaking and went into premature labour.

She was referred to the hospital, where she delivered the baby boy vaginally under the care of Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. The mother had a history of hypothyroidism, but no other major pregnancy-related complications were identified during evaluation.

Multiple Complications During Treatment

Explaining the challenges, Dr Pillai said babies born before 28 weeks are classified as extremely preterm, while those weighing less than 1,000 grams are considered extremely low birth weight. The baby's extreme prematurity made him vulnerable to complications affecting multiple organs.

During his prolonged NICU stay, he developed feeding difficulties, anaemia, NEC and ROP, apart from respiratory complications. The ROP required laser treatment in both eyes. He was managed through continuous monitoring, respiratory support, specialised feeding, treatment of complications and coordinated care by neonatologists and trained nursing staff.

"While approximately 9–13% of live births are premature, births at the peri-viable stage account for only around 0.2%. Such cases are exceptionally challenging because multiple organs are immature and require specialised support," Dr Pillai said.

Baby Discharged In Stable Condition

Before discharge, the baby was breathing without oxygen, tolerating full oral feeds and had stable vital signs. The parents were also trained in feeding and caring for him at home.

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The baby's father thanked the NICU team, saying the four-month hospital stay was an emotionally difficult journey for the family, with several moments of uncertainty. He said the doctors and nursing staff provided continuous support, compassion and reassurance throughout the treatment.

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