Mumbai: Borivali woman held for selling dope and cannabis to school kids

The accused had been caught before by the police for selling cannabis and other drugs in the locality.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Pixabay

A 53-year-old woman was on Thursday arrested for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren. Acccording to a mid-day.com report, the incident was reported after a Shiv Sena worker saw four children in school uniform smoking what appeared to be cigarettes in a garden in Dahisar at 10 am on Wednesday.

The party worker then informed his mentor Shakha Pramukh Bhupendra Kawli over the phone and approached the students. After three of the students ran away, he realised the minors had been smoking cannabis and then asked the remaining child his name and that of his school.

Shiv Sena leader explains what happened next:

Speaking to mid-day, Kawli said, “Our worker took the student to his school and complained to his teacher, but they did not give any satisfactory answer. The teacher said that they would inform the students’ parents. It is the responsibility of schools and society to keep an eye on such antics and save children from the quagmire of drugs.”

However, Kawli had by then informed the police. “Anti-Terrorism Cell staff, including API D Sidhe and constables Ram Ghuge, Ajinkya Ahire and Vivek Gauli, began the investigation and eventually caught the woman who sold the drugs to the children,” said senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of MHB Colony police station.

Who is the accused?

The accused, Bilkis Khan is a resident of Sanjivini Society at Shivaji Nagar, Borivli West. The four students also reside in the same society.

Khan had been caught before by the police for selling cannabis and other drugs in the locality.

How much drugs did the police recover?

“We have recovered 235 grams of cannabis worth about Rs 2,000 from her. She has been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and will be produced before the court on Friday,” the senior inspector said.

