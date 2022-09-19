Mumbai: Borivali teen booked for cutting birthday cake with sword

An offence has been registered against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly cutting 21 cakes with a sword while celebrating his birthday on a crowded street in the western suburb of Borivali, police said on Monday. The accused has denied the knowledge from where the sword was obtained.

A video of the incident which took place on Friday surfaced on social media showing the boy cutting cakes with a sword along with his friends who can be heard cheering in the background.

"The video went viral on social media including Twitter, where a user tagged the police with the video, following which the MHB police tracked down the teenager and an offence was registered against him on Sunday," an official from the MHB police station said.

According to senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, MHB police station, "When asked about the sword and from where it was obtained, the accused denied its knowledge and said that it was handed over to him when he was about to cut the cake and does not know from where it came. However, we are going to investigate further and find out the original source of the sword."

"The sword has been ceased by us and there have been no arrests yet, the accused will be presented in front of a juvenile court as he is a minor," added the official.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard and a further probe is underway, the official said.