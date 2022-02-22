Mumbai: Borivali GRP arrests bizman in abetement of suicide of Charkop-based broker in Rs. 81 lakh cheating case

A 30-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was recently arrested for abetting the suicide of a Charkop-based broker in March last year. The arrest was made by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on the basis of the suicide note found on the pocket of the victim, after he jumped before a running train near Borivali railway station. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the accused, identified as Chinayya Reddy, 30, a businessman from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had bought clothes from the victim, a broker, to the tune of ₹81 lakh. After repeated reminders to pay, Reddy, however, failed to do so, allegedly pushing the victim towards depression.

Police said that Reddy had first placed an order for items worth ₹2 lakh, and after establishing a rapport, placed a major order for ₹81 lakh. Reddy, allegedly, failed to make the payments and when the victim went into losses due to the pandemic, he ended his life in March last year by jumping in front of a train.

Police had also recovered a suicide note, wherein the victim had blamed Reddy for the extreme step, acting on which a probe was initiated. The investigation led the police team to Vijayawada, where the accused was arrested on February 19.

"We have arrested Reddy and produced him before the court today. He was remanded in police custody till February 25,” said senior inspector Anil Kadam of Borivali GRP.

