Mumbai: HC Allows Temporary Bail To Man Convicted For Killing Shiv Sena Leader To Appear In MH CET For Studying LLB

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted temporary bail to a convict who was sentenced for killing Shiv Sena group leader from Malad in 2014. The vacation bench of Justices Nitin Borkar and Somasekhar Sundereshan granted temporary bail to Soahil Ansari to appear for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test for five year law course which is to be held on May 30.

The court had directed his release from May 23 to May 31 on cash bail of Rs15,000. The judges have clarified that in case Ansari fails to surrender to the prison on May 31, his bail plea shall not be heard. The court granted temporary bail after the state opposed releasing him on furlough (temporary release of convict from prison).

Ansari, 29, had approached the HC seeking furlough leave after the same was denied by the prison authorities. “…the petitioner wants to lead a peaceful life and hence wants to continue studying in future,” his plea said. It said two co-accused were granted bail pending hearing of their appeal. Recently another co-accused was released on furlough after he moved HC.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde had said that he could be released on furlough for a day on paying Rs 17,000 as escort charges from Aurangabad prison and back. Ansaris’s advocate Irfan Unwala submitted that he cannot afford to pay the escort charges. Besides, the journey to Aurangabad by road is nine hours each way.

Read Also Bombay HC Permits Sale Of Liquor In Mumbai After Announcement Of LS Poll Results On June 4

The bench had expressed that if Ansari wanted he could apply for bail instead of furlough. While granting temporary bail, the HC remarked that he has been in prison for nine years. Ansari and three others were convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Sessions court at Dindoshi in 2021.

The prosecution case was that in October 2014, Ramesh Jadhav, who was Gat Pramukh of Shiv Sena Party at Malad was assaulted by the convicts with a sword and a gupti. Jadhav had tried to intervene and defuse riot-like situation which had taken place due to some fight between neighbours.