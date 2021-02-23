Mumbai: Bombay High Court grants bail to ISIL terrorist Areeb Majeed

After spending more than six years in jail, Areeb Majeed, the lone arrested alleged terrorist of the ISIL outfit, would now finally walk out of prison. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted him bail with stringent conditions.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale said that Majeed, cannot be allowed to languish in the jail when the trial in the case is proceeding at a snail's pace.

"We have observed that he is an educated person, who was completing his graduation in Civil Engineering when he left for Iraq at the age of 21 years. He categorically stated before us that as a 21 year old, he was carried away and that he had committed a serious mistake, for which he had already spent more than six years behind bars," the judges noted.

"His father is a doctor of Unani medicine and his sisters are also doctors. His brother is an engineer. This shows that he comes from an educated family and if stringent conditions are imposed upon him, with an undertaking to cooperate with the trial, his release may not be harmful to the society at large and it would not adversely affect the trial," the judges added.

Majeed (27) a resident of neighbouring Kalyan, was arrested in November 2014 by the NIA on the grounds that he being an active member of ISIL, had executed several terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria and had returned to India only to cause terrorism. He is also accused of plotting to blow the Police Headquarters in the city.

As per the NIA case, Majeed had been to Iraq along with few other locals of Kalyan on a pilgrimage trip. However, they did not go to the pilgrimage points but instead indulged in to terrorist activities with the ISIL.

Justice Shinde's bench was seized with NIA's plea challenging the special court's March 2020 order by which Majeed's third bail application was allowed on merits.

The special court after rejecting Majeed's bail plea twice on merits had allowed it in March on the ground that out of the 49 witnesses examined so far by the prosecution, 12 have turned hostile and the others haven't been sufficient enough to prove a prima facie case against him.